Burning rubber: Top 5 fastest bikes under Rs 2 lakh

Mahindra Mojo | The Mahindra Mojo was released back in 2015 and to this day, it is capable of turning heads wherever it goes. It is an extremely sturdy big bike which is capable of taking on all kinds of bumps and holes on India roads. The highlight of the bike is the exhaust note, however, thanks to the twin exhausts that Mahindra designed especially for that unique note. The Mojo has a 295 cc engine producing 28 PS of power and 30 Nm of torque and reaches a top speed of 155 km/h. The Mojo sells for a price of Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) (Image source: Mahindra Mojo website)