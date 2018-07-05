Burning rubber: Top 5 fastest bikes under Rs 2 lakh

Want the thrills of speed and corners, but don't know which motorcycle can give you that? Here are top five of the fastest bikes available at a budget price of under Rs 2 lakh. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 KTM Duke 250 |The Duke 250 was launched in 2017 to fill up the space left between the 200 and the 390. In essence, the 250 is a parts-bin, but it is something you can dismiss. While the metres, tyres, brakes and electronics come from the Duke 200, the engine, styling, frame and suspension comes from its 390 sibling. The engine is based on the new 390 and is a 250 cc producing 30 PS of power, 24 Nm of peak torque and reaches a top speed of 138 km/h. It is priced at Rs 1.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). (Image source: KTM website) 2/5 KTM RC 200 | The RC 200 is the more track focused version of the Duke. With minor changes in engine figures, it still holds on to the free-revving nature that does its best work at the top of the rev-band. With its short wheelbase, stiff suspension and grippy tyres, it is able slice through corners like a hot knife through butter. Power figures show 25 PS and 19 Nm of torque. Top speeds comes in at 140 km/h and retails at Rs 1.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). (Image source: KTM website) 3/5 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 | The YZF-R15 was launched at the 2018 Auto Expo. It is a huge leap over the previous generations of R15s whether in terms of styling or performance. The design takes inspiration from the current generation of the YZF-R1 superbike. The new Yamaha is powered by a 155 cc engine producing 19.3 PS of power and 15 Nm of torque. The bike is capable of achieving top speeds of 151 km/h and is priced at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image source: Yamaha) 4/5 Mahindra Mojo | The Mahindra Mojo was released back in 2015 and to this day, it is capable of turning heads wherever it goes. It is an extremely sturdy big bike which is capable of taking on all kinds of bumps and holes on India roads. The highlight of the bike is the exhaust note, however, thanks to the twin exhausts that Mahindra designed especially for that unique note. The Mojo has a 295 cc engine producing 28 PS of power and 30 Nm of torque and reaches a top speed of 155 km/h. The Mojo sells for a price of Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) (Image source: Mahindra Mojo website) 5/5 Bajaj Dominar 400 | The Dominar 400 is the latest entry into the cruising motorcycle world. Bajaj, never one to shy away from declaring its competition straight up challenged the Royal Enfield. The Dominar is a big bike for sure, but it rides as smooth as any other bike and is always up for long power trips. The Dominar sports a 373.2 cc triple spark engine producing 35 PS and 35 Nm of torque. It can ride up to a top speed of 156 km/h and is priced at Rs 1.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). (Image source: Bajaj website) First Published on Jul 5, 2018 04:48 pm