Bugatti joins the electric bandwagon: All you should know

After recently unveiling the rich and expensive tribute to Bugatti’s legacy in the form of the La Voiture Noire, Bugatti has finally jumped on the electric bandwagon. Giving the world the possibility of an all-electric Bugatti hypercar, the vehicle is expected to be a Taycan-based luxury EV.

The French company is planning to borrow the platform on which Porsche's Taycan is to be based and build its long-wheelbase car, which could make its debut as early as 2023. As per a report in British Car magazine, Bugatti’s President Stephan Winkelmann is seeking to expand the hypercar manufacturing company’s repertoire.

Winkelmann says that Bugatti does not look at maximum speed as a prime parameter in the future. Instead, the company intends on upping the intensity of the Chiron, then moving on to other projects.

Dubbed as the ‘Bugatti Royale’ project, the prime focus of the project will be sustainability, where Bugatti is looking to encompass overall vehicle dynamics and make it more lightweight to create modern sustainable luxury options.

Considering these parameters, it can be safely assumed that the company will use generous amounts of carbon fibre, titanium and other light-weight and exotic elements to make their vehicle. However, being based on Porsche’s J1 platform, the car is expected to be more than 5 metres long. Bugatti is looking to blend modern and cutting-edge technology with classic and iconic design.