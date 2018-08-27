App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 07:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bugatti Divo: Only 40 people can own this $5.8 million car

At $5.8 million, the Divo is twice as expensive as the Chiron, slower in a straight line but faster on the track. Also, only 40 units will be produced out of which, every one of them has been sold.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
On Friday, Bugatti unveiled its latest supercar in Monterey, California. Christened Divo, this monster may be road legal but is built for the track (Source: Bugatti Facebook page)
On Friday, Bugatti unveiled its latest supercar in Monterey, California. Christened Divo, this monster may be road legal but is built for the track
The engine is the same 8-litre 16-cylinder engine producing 1,500 hp that comes from the Chiron and Veyron but the speed is electronically limited to 236 mph. That’s about 30 mph slower than the Chiron (Source: Bugatti Facebook page)
The engine is the same 8-litre 16-cylinder engine producing 1,500 hp that comes from the Chiron and Veyron but the speed is electronically limited to 236 mph. That's about 30 mph slower than the Chiron
The Bugatti Divo is priced at $5.8 million (approximately Rs 40.4 crore). Only 40 cars will ever be produced and Bugatti says all 40 have already been purchased (Source: Bugatti Facebook page)
The Bugatti Divo is priced at $5.8 million (approximately Rs 40.4 crore). Only 40 cars will ever be produced and Bugatti says all 40 have already been purchased
So, why the jump in price? It's because of changes in the car's aerodynamics programme, suspension upgrades and modifications to the chassis. The Divo is about 35 kg lighter than the Chiron and gets about 90 kg more downforce with better lateral acceleration (Source: Bugatti Facebook page)
So, why the jump in price? It's because of changes in the car's aerodynamics programme, suspension upgrades and modifications to the chassis. The Divo is about 35 kg lighter than the Chiron and gets about 90 kg more downforce with better lateral acceleration
This means on a straight road, while the Divo will be slower but on a track, the Chiron won't be able to match up (Source: Bugatti Facebook page)
This means on a straight road, while the Divo will be slower but on a track, the Chiron won't be able to match up
New inlets and vents increase airflow for downforce while keeping the brakes and engine cool at high speeds (Source: Bugatti Facebook page)
New inlets and vents increase airflow for downforce while keeping the brakes and engine cool at high speeds
The rear spoiler acts as a brake and can be adjusted to different angles for different driving modes (Source: Bugatti Facebook page)
The rear spoiler acts as a brake and can be adjusted to different angles for different driving modes
Weight savings come by way of an adjustment to the front diffuser flaps and lack of storage compartments in the central console and door trims (Source: Bugatti Facebook page)
Weight savings come by way of an adjustment to the front diffuser flaps and lack of storage compartments in the central console and door trims
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 07:51 am

tags #Auto #Technology

