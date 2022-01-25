Budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India: Vivo Y21A launched with 5000mAh battery, 13MP dual-camera

Vivo has launched a new budget smartphone in India under the Y-series. The company has unveiled the Y21A, which is priced under Rs 15,000 in India. It competes against the likes of the Micromax In Note 2, Redmi Note 11 and other budget smartphones in the price range.

Vivo Y21A price in India

Vivo has launched the Y21A in India in a single 4GB storage option. The phone comes with 64GB of internal storage. It is available for purchase through the Vivo India e-Store and partner retail stores. It comes in two colours - Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue.

Vivo Y21A specifications

Vivo Y21A features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The display has a water-drop notch at the top for the front camera. It has a MediaTek Helio P22 under the hood with up to 4GB of RAM. The device also comes with 1GB virtual RAM support that is used from the device’s 64GB internal storage.

On the back, there is a dual-camera setup. There is a 13MP main camera sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the phone has an 8MP front camera sensor. It runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 out of the box.

The budget smartphone from Vivo packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It weighs about 182 grams and measures 164.26x76.08x8mm. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, FM radio, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The device also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and AI face unlock for biometric authentication.