Budget Moto E7 Plus announced with 5,000 mAh battery and 48 MP dual-camera setup

Motorola recently launched a new budget smartphone in Brazil. The Moto E7 Plus is the latest entrant to the E series, which aims to deliver good hardware and software at the entry-level.

The Moto E7 Plus is priced at BRL 1,349 (roughly Rs 18,649) in Brazil and is available in a single 4GB/64GB variant. The Moto E7 Plus is available in two colour options, including - Navy Blue and Amber Bronze.

The Moto E7 Plus is powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The 64GB storage on the phone is expandable via microSD card. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support over micro-USB. Motorola claims that the phone can deliver two days of battery life, depending on your usage.

The Moto E7 Plus sports a 6.5-inch HD+LCD panel with a waterdrop notch that houses an 8 MP selfie camera. On the back, the Moto E7 Plus opts for a dual-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor and 2 MP depth sensor.

The camera sensors are housed in a box-shaped module along with an LED flash.

Under the dual-camera setup, the Motorola logo doubles as a fingerprint reader. There is no word on international availability of the Moto E7 Plus yet, but you can expect it to arrive in select markets soon.