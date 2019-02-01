App
Union Budget 2019
or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Govt to develop national portal for artificial intelligence, says FM Piyush Goyal

With the aim to take the benefits of artificial intelligence and related future technologies to the people, a national programme on artificial intelligence has been envisaged by the government.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1 said that the government will soon develop a national portal for promoting the development of artificial intelligence, while delivery his budget speech.


"A national artificial intelligence portal will also be developed soon," he said.


With the aim to take the benefits of artificial intelligence and related future technologies to the people, a national programme on artificial intelligence has been envisaged by the government.


"This would be catalysed by the establishment of the National Centre on Artificial Intelligence as a hub along with Centres of Excellence. Nine priority areas have been identified," he said.


The announcement comes at a time when global giants such as Foxconn have expressed their plans to set up advanced industrial artificial intelligence research and development centres in the country.


Many educational institutions are also warming up to the concept of artificial intelligence.


Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad for instance recently said it was starting a first full-fledged B.Tech (Bachelors of Technology) programme in artificial intelligence (AI) for the academic year 2019-20.



"The announcement of National Artificial Intelligence portal is expected to propel India on the path of leveraging advanced and disruptive technologies for growth and economic prosperity and growth," said  Subho Ray, President of  Internet and Mobile Association of India.



Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 03:08 pm

tags #Artificial Intelligence #Budget 2019 #Business #Economy #India #Technology

