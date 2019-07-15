Bsquare announces new CFO transition plan

Bsquare Corporation announced it will be making an executive leadership change as part of the restructuring the company announced in May 2019. Peter Biere, CFO, will resign from his position following a transition period that will include the appointment of a new CFO. Biere, who has served as CFO since December 2016, will continue as CFO until his replacement is identified and on-boarded.

"Throughout his tenure as CFO, Peter has provided sound financial leadership to the company," said Ralph C Derrickson, President & CEO of Bsquare Corporation. "This is an amicable separation. Our intention in announcing this today is to give Peter and the company the opportunity to pursue all options in an open and transparent manner. We wish Peter well in his future endeavors."