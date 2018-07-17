BSNL launches new Internet Telephony service in Assam

The BSNL today launched its new Internet Telephony service with the brand name of 'WINGS' in its Assam Circle for customers to make and receive calls anywhere in India and abroad.

To make or receive calls using WINGS, a customer needs to install the 'Wings App' on his or her mobile or tablet, BSNL Assam Circle Chief General Manager Telecom Sandeep Govil said.

The state-run BSNL is offering Internet Telephony service with unlimited free audio/video calling for one year as 'one time registration' with Rs 1099 from either BSNL customer care centres or online, Govil said.

He said, "BSNL Assam has launched many new Broad Band/Fibre to the Home (FTTH) plans at unbelievable prices in support of Digital India Activities and also to bridge the Rural/Urban digital divide in Assam."

He also stated that the customers can now avail new Broad Band connections with unlimited data download/upload per month and Unlimited Free Calling facility to any network in India starting from Rs 99 per month for a period of 90 days.

Stating that BSNL is always committed to provide affordable and efficient services to its customers with enhanced features, he said, "These plans would suite requirements of all customers in fulfilling their ever increasing data demands."

The new FTTH Plans for new customers started at Rs 777 for unlimited data download with data speed upto 50 Mbps till 500 GB beyond upto 2Mbps speed, the CGMT informed.

Regarding new GSM Plans, Govil said the lowest 'DATA Tsunami' plan starts at Rs 98 for 1.5 GB data per day for 26 days.

The CGMT further said BSNL has a FREE WiFi during international travel scheme that can be activated using My BSNL app for 30 days.

The BSNL is in number one position as landline provider in Assam and in number three position in providing Internet broadband service, he said. BSNL's mobile share has risen from 7.8 percent in 2017 to 11.8 percent this year adding one lakh customers since February to cross 20 lakh customers, Govil said.

The Assam Circle in May this year received two awards for Maximum Sale and Revenue Growth, he said.