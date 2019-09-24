Broadridge launches data control solution for financial organizations

The suite is designed to help financial organisations address the operational challenges of managing the data life cycle.
Broadridge Financial Solutions, a global Fintech company, announced the launch of the Broadridge Data Control Solution suite designed to help financial organisations address the operational challenges of managing the data life cycle.
Recognising that data inconsistencies can shake confidence, impede growth and inject unnecessary risk and cost into businesses, Broadridge is providing a more holistic approach to achieving operational control over transaction data. Its Data Control technology and services enable firms to create powerful control points across their operations to ensure data and system integrity and accurate balance, position and transaction management. The solutions deliver greater confidence in operational and regulatory reporting and sophisticated analytics for real-time insight into critical and time-sensitive processes."The Data Control Solution suite is the latest in a succession of initiatives leveraging technology innovation to help Broadridge customers get ahead of today's challenges and capitalise on what's next," said Alastair McGill, general manager of Data Control Solutions for Broadridge. "We're focused on simplifying the process of creating control points from the broadest array of data sources to satisfy operational and regulatory requirements, such as compliance with the Securities Financing Transactions Regulation (SFTR) or Customer Protection Rule (SEC Rule 15c3-3)."