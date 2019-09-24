Broadridge launches data control solution for financial organizations

Broadridge Financial Solutions, a global Fintech company, announced the launch of the Broadridge Data Control Solution suite designed to help financial organisations address the operational challenges of managing the data life cycle.

Recognising that data inconsistencies can shake confidence, impede growth and inject unnecessary risk and cost into businesses, Broadridge is providing a more holistic approach to achieving operational control over transaction data. Its Data Control technology and services enable firms to create powerful control points across their operations to ensure data and system integrity and accurate balance, position and transaction management. The solutions deliver greater confidence in operational and regulatory reporting and sophisticated analytics for real-time insight into critical and time-sensitive processes.