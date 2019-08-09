App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 06:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Broadcom to acquire Symantec enterprise security business for $10.7 Bn

Symantec’s consumer division, which includes Norton LifeLock business, will operate independently.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Broadcom, a technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, announced an agreement to acquire the enterprise security business of Symantec, which include the Symantec name, for $10.7 billion in cash.

The addition of Symantec's enterprise security portfolio is expected to significantly expand Broadcom's infrastructure software footprint as it continues to build one of the world's leading infrastructure technology companies.

Symantec’s consumer division, which includes Norton LifeLock business, will operate independently.

Close

Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Broadcom, said, "M&A has played a central role in Broadcom's growth strategy and this transaction represents the next logical step in our strategy following our acquisitions of Brocade and CA Technologies. Symantec's enterprise security business is recognized as an established leader in the growing enterprise security space and has developed some of the world's most powerful defense solutions that protect against today's evolving threat landscape and secure data from endpoint to cloud. We look forward to expanding our footprint of mission critical infrastructure software within our core Global 2000 customer base."

related news

The transaction is expected to drive more than $2 billion of sustainable, incremental, run-rate revenues and approximately $1.3 billion of Pro Forma EBITDA, including synergies. The transaction is expected to generate more than $1 billion of run-rate cost synergies within 12 months following close. Additionally, Broadcom expects to achieve double-digit cash-on-cash returns on its investment.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 06:02 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.