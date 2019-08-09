Broadcom to acquire Symantec enterprise security business for $10.7 Bn

Broadcom, a technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, announced an agreement to acquire the enterprise security business of Symantec, which include the Symantec name, for $10.7 billion in cash.

The addition of Symantec's enterprise security portfolio is expected to significantly expand Broadcom's infrastructure software footprint as it continues to build one of the world's leading infrastructure technology companies.

Symantec’s consumer division, which includes Norton LifeLock business, will operate independently.

Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Broadcom, said, "M&A has played a central role in Broadcom's growth strategy and this transaction represents the next logical step in our strategy following our acquisitions of Brocade and CA Technologies. Symantec's enterprise security business is recognized as an established leader in the growing enterprise security space and has developed some of the world's most powerful defense solutions that protect against today's evolving threat landscape and secure data from endpoint to cloud. We look forward to expanding our footprint of mission critical infrastructure software within our core Global 2000 customer base."