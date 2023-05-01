Brazilian court lifts Telegram ban but the fine stays

A Brazilian court has lifted the ban imposed on the instant messaging app Telegram by a lower court for failing to comply with a data request from the authorities.

Flavio Lucas, judge in the Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region, said that it was "not reasonable" to ban the app in the country since many people relied on it for communication.

Telegram will still have to pay the fine of one million reais (around Rs 1.6 crore) a day for the time the ban was imposed.

Telegram was banned in the South American country for failing to hand over information about antisemitic groups operating within the service. The groups are under investigation for the rising tide of youth violence in the country.

Moneycontrol News