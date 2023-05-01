English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Brazilian court lifts Telegram ban but the fine stays

    Brazil's Federal Regional Court rules that it wasn't reasonable to ban the app since many people relied on it for communication

    Moneycontrol News
    May 01, 2023 / 12:24 PM IST
    Brazilian court lifts Telegram ban, will still have to pay fine

    Representative image

    A Brazilian court has lifted the ban imposed on the instant messaging app Telegram by a lower court for failing to comply with a data request from the authorities.

    Flavio Lucas, judge in the Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region, said that it was "not reasonable" to ban the app in the country since many people relied on it for communication.

    Telegram will still have to pay the fine of one million reais (around Rs 1.6 crore) a day for the time the ban was imposed.

    Telegram was banned in the South American country for failing to hand over information about antisemitic groups operating within the service. The groups are under investigation for the rising tide of youth violence in the country.

    Also Read | WhatsApp is working on Instagram-like broadcast channels

    Related stories

    Telegram co-founder and CEO Pavel Durov had vowed to appeal the decision, saying it was technologically impossible for the company to retrieve the data.

    The company said end-to-end encryption chats are not stored on its servers, so it would be impossible for them to share the data.

    According to The New York Times, a teenager accused of killing three people and leaving 13 injured was heavily involved in anti-semitic groups on Telegram.

    Also Read | Emerging trends in 2023: The evolution of AI in online shopping

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #app ban #Brazil Telegram Ban #instant messaging #Telegram #Telegram fine
    first published: May 1, 2023 12:24 pm