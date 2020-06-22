App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

#BoycottChineseProducts | Indian OEM Lava is staging a comeback; plans to launch two new smartphones in July: Report

One of the two phones could be named the Lava Z66.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian smartphone-maker Lava Mobiles is reportedly planning two smartphone launches in July. The company has gone dark since the launch of the Lava Z53 in February this year but might be making a comeback.

According to India Today sources, Lava Mobiles has “some exciting plans” for Indian consumers. The news comes at a time when anti-Chinese sentiment are running high in the country and calls to boycott Chinese brands are gaining steam. The company reportedly has plans to launch several new smartphones in the future, positioned at different price segments.

One of the two Lava smartphones was recently spotted on Geekbench. The phone could be called the Lava Z66 and is expected to be powered by the 1.20GHz octa-core Unisoc processor with the model number sp9863a_3c10. According to the report, the device managed a 153 single-core score and an 809 multi-core score. The phone also runs on Android 10 and sports 3GB of RAM.

Close

The development comes at a time when once silent Indian OEMs are making a comeback. More recently, Micromax teased upcoming smartphones with the “#MadeByIndian” and “#MadeForIndian”. We expect both Micromax and Lava to unveil new smartphones in India’s budget and sub-20K segment.

related news

It is worth noting that even though Micromax is an Indian brand, it has outsourced the manufacturing to Chinese companies and even launched rebranded Chinese smartphones in the past. However, Indian smartphone brands have a major opportunity to capitalize on the growing anti-Chinese sentiment if they can provide high-end devices that offer the same value as Xiaomi and Realme.

First Published on Jun 22, 2020 03:40 pm

tags #4G-enabled smartphones #Indian OEMs #Lava #Micromax #Realme #smartphones #Xiaomi

