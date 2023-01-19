 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Watch: Boston Dynamics’ humanoid robot, Atlas, shows off impressive new skills

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 09:43 PM IST

In the most recent video from Boston Dynamics, called “Atlas Gets a Grip,” the robot is seen picking planks at a simulated ‘construction site’.

Atlas, the humanoid robot, also performed an inverted 540-degree multi-axis flip. (Photo: Screengrab from Boston Dynamics)

Boston Dynamics’ humanoid robot, Atlas, demonstrated some stunning new skills in a new video released by the Massachusetts-based company.

In the most recent video from Boston Dynamics, called “Atlas Gets a Grip,” the robot manipulates the world around it. It is seeing picking planks at a simulated ‘construction site’.

The new moves, as per the company, are inspired by industrial and construction-related tasks demonstrating the ability to move objects of different sizes, materials and weights.

WATCH: Atlas Gets a Grip | Boston Dynamics

The humanoid robot also performed an inverted 540-degree multi-axis flip quite precisely in the video.