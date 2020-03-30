Bored during the coronavirus lockdown? Google's 3D hologram feature brings animals in 'your space'

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a nationwide lockdown in India and several other countries. During such times when people stay indoors while maintaining social distancing, Google has come up with a new feature that will help parents keep their kids engaged during the lockdown period.

Called ‘view in your space’, the feature lets users search for information of an animal, and even lets you view a 3D hologram.

Currently, the tool shows a Tiger, Lion, Bear, Alpine Goat, Timberwolf, European Hedgehog, Penguin, Panda, Dog, Cat, and many other birds and animals.



Search for any animal on Google (for example, a Panda)



The search results will show a Wikipedia description of the animal, and below it will be a 3D picture. Next to the picture, you will see an option called ‘View in 3D’.



Click on ‘View in 3D’ and then you will see a 3D image of the animal on your screen.



You also get an option to view the animal in your space by tapping on the ‘View in your space’ option.



The feature will require access to your smartphone’s camera, after which it will display a 3D hologram of the animal.



How to use the Google ‘view in your space’ feature:

Several smartphones from multiple manufacturers currently support the feature. The feature is not limited to Android as iOS devices too can be used to view 3D holograms of animals. These smartphones need to be either on Android 7.0 (and higher) or iOS 11.0 (or higher).

The feature is available on almost on flagship smartphones and even entry-level devices.