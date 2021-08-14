Bombay High Court stays provisions of IT Rules 2021

File photo of the Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court stays implementation of Rules 9(1) and 9(3) of the new Information Technology Rules, 2021 for digital media which pertain to adherence to Code of Ethics.

The High Court prima facie observed that the said provisions infringe the fundamental right to freedom of speech under Article 19(1)(a) and also go against the substantive provisions of the Information Technology Act 2002, reported Live Law.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta and Justice GS Kulkarni passed the interim order in the petitions.

"In so far as Rule 9 is concerned, we have found it prima facie to be an intrusion of the petitioners rights under Article 19(1)(a). We have also held that it goes beyond the substantive law. Therefore we have stayed clauses 9(1) and 9(3). The rule is not stayed in its entirety", the Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta said while pronouncing the order.

Recently, a public interest litigation (PIL) moved in the Bombay high court (HC) challenging the recently notified Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, issued under the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The petitioners included a senior journalist and a digital news portal claiming that they were living in fear of the rules and hence its operation should be stayed till the court passed its verdict in their petitions.

However, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh had argued that there is no urgency or need to stay the rules as there is no adverse action initiated against the petitioner.