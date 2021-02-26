English
Bollywood actor Salman Khan spotted with likely Realme 8 series smartphone; launch imminent

The Realme 8 Pro is expected to come with a 108MP quad-camera setup at the back.

Moneycontrol News
February 26, 2021 / 10:58 AM IST

Realme 8 series launch in India seems imminent. After the Realme X7 series and the Narzo 30 series, the company could launch the Realme 8 series in India. There is no official confirmation on the Realme 8 India launch yet. However, an image of Bollywood actor Salman Khan holding the possible Realme 8 Pro has leaked online, suggesting an imminent launch.

The image leaked by 91Mobiles shows Bollywood actor Salman Khan holding a Realme smartphone. The device has a shiny blue finish at the back with the company’s Dare to Leap branding. It also shows a square-shaped quad-camera setup at the back. The Realme 8 Pro is expected to come with a 108MP quad-camera setup at the back. 

The Realme 8 and 8 Pro could launch in March 2020. The company launched the Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro (Review) in March and Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro (Review) in September 2020. It is possible that the company could follow the same launch cycle and launch the Realme 8 series in March this year.

It will compete against the upcoming Redmi Note 10 series launching in India on March 4.

Realme is yet to make an official announcement on the Realme 8 series launch at the time of writing this.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Feb 26, 2021 10:41 am

