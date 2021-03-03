boAt launches 'TRebel' collection of audio accessories designed exclusively for women

boAt recently took the lid off several audio wearables designed exclusively for women. The collection titled ‘TRebel’ includes headphones, earphones and wireless earbuds.

In its launch, boAt noted, “the collection personifies the characteristics of a strong independent woman who is reinventing the societal playbook to go big in all walks of life.” The brand’s latest audio range features a fresh palette of Blue, Lime, Red, Yellow, and Pink.

Aman Gupta, Co-founder, boAt said, “Women are now active agents of change. We as a brand have always supported women who want to explore more, celebrate their individuality, and believe in living unrestrained. boAt’s TRebel collection is dedicated to the women around us who are limitless.”

boAt has also partnered with Universal Music India to release the ‘TRebel’ campaign with an all-woman collaborative song titled ‘I’m A Rebel’. The video includes prominent artists including Raja Kumari, Kiara Advani, Bani J, Sanika Patil, Durga Gawde, and Ayesha Adlakha, among others.

Model Colour Price (Rs) Airdopes 441 Blue, Lime, Red, Yellow 1,999 Airdopes 381 Mint Green, Pink, Blue, Lime, Teal, Purple 1,999 Bassheads 100 Red, Orange 399 Bassheads 152 Blue, Orange, Maroon, Red, Green 499 Bassheads 242 Blue, Lime, Orange, Red, Green 549 Rockerz 450 Blue, Beige 1,499 Airdopes 131 Blue, Cherry 1,299 Airdopes 171 Blue, Gold 1,799

The TRebel lineup includes the Airdopes 441, Airdopes 381, Bassheads 100, Bassheads 152, Bassheads 242, Rockerz 450, Airdopes 131, and Airdopes 171.