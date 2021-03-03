English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

boAt launches 'TRebel' collection of audio accessories designed exclusively for women

The TRebel lineup includes the Airdopes 441, Airdopes 381, Bassheads 100, Bassheads 152, Bassheads 242, Rockerz 450, Airdopes 131, and Airdopes 171.

Carlsen Martin
March 03, 2021 / 04:56 PM IST

boAt recently took the lid off several audio wearables designed exclusively for women. The collection titled ‘TRebel’ includes headphones, earphones and wireless earbuds.

In its launch, boAt noted, “the collection personifies the characteristics of a strong independent woman who is reinventing the societal playbook to go big in all walks of life.” The brand’s latest audio range features a fresh palette of Blue, Lime, Red, Yellow, and Pink.

Aman Gupta, Co-founder, boAt said, “Women are now active agents of change. We as a brand have always supported women who want to explore more, celebrate their individuality, and believe in living unrestrained. boAt’s TRebel collection is dedicated to the women around us who are limitless.”

boAt has also partnered with Universal Music India to release the ‘TRebel’ campaign with an all-woman collaborative song titled ‘I’m A Rebel’. The video includes prominent artists including Raja Kumari, Kiara Advani, Bani J, Sanika Patil, Durga Gawde, and Ayesha Adlakha, among others.

The TRebel lineup includes the Airdopes 441, Airdopes 381, Bassheads 100, Bassheads 152, Bassheads 242, Rockerz 450, Airdopes 131, and Airdopes 171.
ModelColourPrice (Rs)
Airdopes 441Blue, Lime, Red, Yellow1,999
Airdopes 381Mint Green, Pink, Blue, Lime, Teal, Purple1,999
Bassheads 100Red, Orange399
Bassheads 152Blue, Orange, Maroon, Red, Green499
Bassheads 242Blue, Lime, Orange, Red, Green549
Rockerz 450Blue, Beige1,499
Airdopes 131Blue, Cherry1,299
Airdopes 171Blue, Gold1,799

Carlsen Martin
TAGS: #headphones
first published: Mar 3, 2021 04:56 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.