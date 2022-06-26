Board game based on Cyberpunk 2077 successfully funded on Kickstarter

A board game based on the world of Cyberpunk 2077 has been successfully funded on Kickstarter, with 10 days still left to go in the campaign.

CMON, a creator of tabletop games, has collaborated with CD Projekt RED, the developers of Cyberpunk 2077, for a tabletop version of the Cyberpunk universe. The video game itself is based on Mike Pondsmith's Cyberpunk line of role-playing board games, and now we have another board game based on the universe set-up within the game.

The board game titled Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City is for one to four players, who compete with each other to see who gets control of the underground gangs, deep in the underbelly of Night City.

As players begin to control Night City's gangs, they gain access to unique powers, and can even hire mercenaries like Jackie Welles, Johnny Silverhand and Judy Alvarez from the video game.

At the time of writing, the project has already shot past its $100,000 goal and currently sits at $375,000 with 10 days still left to go in the Kickstarter campaign.

There is currently one tier you can pledge for $110, which will net you access to the board game when it's ready, and give you all applicable rewards and exclusive Edgerunners, limited to those who opt for this pledge. The package will contain a double-sided game board, combat cards, tokens, miniatures, trackers and of course, dice.

Alternatively, you can donate any amount you want to the project to support it for no reward.