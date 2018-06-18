BMW's much-awaited 8 Series coupe unveiled at Le Mans 24 Hours

BMW has finally taken the wraps off its much-awaited 8 Series coupe. The new model, which comes as a replacement for the old 6 series coupe, was introduced at this year's Le Mans WEC race.

The car will be BMW's first model to wear the 8 Series badge since the mid-1990s.

The 8 Series comes with two engine options -- the M850i, which uses a reworked 4.4-litre V8, and the 840d, which receives a 3-litre twin turbo straight six.

The 4.4-litre V8 produces 530 PS and 750 Nm, which gets the car from 0 to 100 in just 3.7 seconds. The V8 features fully-variable valve-control-variable camshaft timing to maximise power and efficiency.

The 3-litre straight six is a diesel engine that churns out 320 PS and 680 Nm of peak torque, propelling the car from a standstill state to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds.

In both cases, the power from the engines reaches the wheel through the 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. Launch control is also included for track day enthusiasts.

The 8 Series comes with a host of drive modes -- Sport, Sport+, Comfort and Eco Pro.

Visually, the production version of the new 8 Series will largely draw from its concept design. The long bonnet and low swept-back roof is kind of an homage to the old 8 Series coupe, but the dual kidney grille and the slimmest-ever headlights on a BMW come straight from the concept.

On the inside, the coupe gets an all-new digital instrument cluster and the latest iteration of iDrive on its infotainment system. It receives a head-up display and an optional night vision system.

The night vision system helps identify people, larger animals and other heat emitting objects and receives additional lighting from the headlights. The Parking Assistant feature helps maneuver the car into tight parking spaces.

No prices have been announced for the 8 Series as yet, but it has been confirmed that the car will be launched internationally towards the end of the year.