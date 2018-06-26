BMW's most awaited bikes, G 310 R and G 310 GS to launch in India on July 18

After making Indian motorcycle enthusiasts wait for what feels like decades, BMW is finally set to launch the 310 siblings on July 18. The G 310 R and G 310 GS have been on sale in international markets despite being built at TVS' Hosur facility.

BMW's smallest bikes get a 313 cc liquid cooled single-cylinder engine which, like the Apache RR 310, features a reversed-cylinder design which slopes towards the rear wheel. The engine produces 34 PS of power at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm and is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

The G 310 R is a street focused naked bike while the GS is a tourer. It gets longer travel suspension, a larger front wheel, dual-purpose tyres and a skid plate.

Pricing details remain elusive, but the grapevine seems to suggest the G 310 R could be priced at above Rs 3 lakh while the G 310 GS could be priced at well above Rs 3.5 lakh. Bookings for the bikes have already begun at all dealerships as on June 8, 2018.

The BMW siblings will compete with the likes of the KTM Duke 390, Benelli TNT 300 and Kawasaki Z 250.