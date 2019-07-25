App
Technology
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BMW X7 'SAV' launched in India; a look at price and features

The X7 is BMW's heaviest SUV in its line-up, weighing in at over 2.3 tonnes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

BMW's X5 has always been the top SUV in the company's line-up and now the X7 takes pride of place as BMW launched the luxury SUV on July 25. Dubbed SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle), the new X7 is priced at Rs 98.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The X7 is BMW's heaviest SUV in its line-up weighing in at over 2.3 tonnes. In terms of design, the X7 gets a slim headlamp set up with the signature kidney grille growing in size. The rear gets a fairly wide tail lamp with a chrome strip bridging both sides.

The new SAV will get two engine options - the xDrive30 and the xDrive40i. The xDrive30d is a 3-litre straight-six turbo-diesel engine capable of churning out 340 hp of maximum power and 450 Nm of peak torque. The xDrive40i on the other hand is a 3-litre straight-six turbo-petrol powerplant that produces 265 hp of 265 hp and 620 Nm of peak torque.

It is worth mentioning that the diesel variant of the car will be manufactured in India while the petrol variant will be brought via the CBU route. However, both variants are priced equally so it really comes down to your engine preference.

The interiors see a large cabin, similar to the X5, but with a third row of seats. The car gets all of BMW's signature as well including a 12.3-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and gesture control, digital instrument cluster and five-zone climate control.

BMW is also expected to launch the X7's top-spec trim, the M50d sometime in October.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 05:14 pm

