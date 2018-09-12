BMW unveils carbon fibre clad G 310RR supersport concept in Japan

For the past year, rumours of a fully faired version of the G 310R have been doing the rounds. While BMW have managed to stay silent on this, they have finally taken the wraps off, unveiling a carbon fibre clad G 310RR concept that looks almost exactly like the BMW S1000RR.

The concept supersport was put on display at the BMW Motorrad Days event in Japan. The G 310RR takes all of the styling cues from its bigger litre-class sibling including the headlights, the sharp fairing, the gills on the side and even the tail section.

All of the panels on the bike have been sculpted from carbon fibre including the tank. This may be because BMW wants to make carbon fibre more mainstream, but don't expect it to be on the production model of an entry-level performance motorcycle.

The concept G 310RR also features an underseat exhaust as compared to the side slung can on its naked sibling. Even the riding posture seems to be made sportier owing to a lower handlebar and slightly rear-set footpegs.

All of the badging on the bike points to the fact that it will use the same 313cc block as the one on the G 310R and TVS Apache RR 310. The engine produces 34 PS at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm but there may be some changes to this state of tune. Also, coming down from the G 310R are the brakes, suspension set-up and wheels.

While bike is beautiful to look at, do not expect all of these features to make it to the production model of the bike. BMW is expected to showcase the G 310RR at both the INTERMOT and EICMA auto show later this year. Upon launch, the bike will compete with the likes of the KTM RC 390, TVS Apache RR 310, Kawasaki Ninja 300, Yamaha R3 and Benelli 302R.