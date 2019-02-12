Present
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BMW to launch new 2019 S 1000 RR in India

As compared to its first generation launched a decade ago, the 2019 S1000RR makes eight more BHPs, bringing up the total to 207BHP.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
BMW S 1000 RR | The second generation BMW S 1000 RR does away with its unique asymmetrical design and sheds close to 14.5 kg of weight. The bike also gets a new inline-four engine which produces 207 PS of power and 100 Nm of peak torque. (Image source: BMW)
BMW S 1000 RR | The second generation BMW S 1000 RR does away with its unique asymmetrical design and sheds close to 14.5 kg of weight. The bike also gets a new inline-four engine which produces 207 PS of power and 100 Nm of peak torque. (Image source: BMW)
Months after BMW Motorrad unveiled the third generation of their flagship S1000RR at EICMA in November last year, the company teased its release in India with a tweet.

Thanks to the "M Performance" package, the bike is loaded with features such as carbon fibre wheels, a lightweight battery pack and rear ride height adjustment, among others. As compared to its first generation launched a decade ago, the 2019 S1000RR makes eight more BHPs, bringing up the total to 207BHP. That, combined with its reduced weight of 197 kg from the original 208 kg, gives the bike a better power-to-weight ratio.

The bike is mechanically updated as well and now has a 6.5” digital screen, in place of the semi-digital console earlier. The iconic “alien-looking” asymmetrical headlamps are also replaced with twin LED headlights and the tail lamp gets a LED makeover as well.

BMW has also endowed its latest ShiftCam technology in S1000RR's engineering, which takes the bike from standstill to a 100 kmph in three seconds. The suspension setup has also been redone completely. The bike can be ridden in four different modes– Rain, Road, Dynamic and Race, which are available as standard. An optional Pro Mode is also available which further customises the riding experience.

The BMW S1000RR will be pitted against most litre-class bikes in India such as Yamaha R1, Kawasaki ZX10R and ZX10RR, Honda Fireblade and Ducati V4. It is expected to be priced around Rs 20 lakh mark (Ex-showroom).
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 03:23 pm

