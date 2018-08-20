BMW to bring M2 sports coupe to India in October 2018 for Rs 85 lakh

German luxury carmaker, BMW is all set to bring the BMW M2 to India in October 2018 at a starting price of Rs 85 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

A car most purists consider to be the true successor to the M3, the M2 features a twin-turbo 2,979cc in-line six-cylinder engine producing 410 hp at 5,250 rpm and a peak torque of 550 Nm available from 2,350 to 5,230 rpm. A carbon fibre strut in the bonnet comes as standard to maintain rigidity. Internationally, the car comes with two gearbox variants, a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual clutch automatic. India gets the automatic.

Braking duties are handled by M-sport brakes with larger discs. Standard rims are 19-inch M light alloys with Y-spoke alloys coming in as optional.

India will only get the 'Competition Pack' variant of the M2 but the pack comes with a vast array of goodies. On the exterior, the car gets the new M style mirrors, adaptive LED headlights, and additional air vents. We miss out on the carbon fibre roof and mirrors, but that is still optional.

For the interiors, you get a redesigned instrument cluster, M1 and M2 buttons to save driver specific settings. Other features include a rear-view camera, electronic adjustable seats, headlights washers, park distance control, BMW Professional HiFi loudspeaker system. Optional extras also include a whole host of other things including a Harmon Kardon speaker setup with 12 speakers.

Competing with the likes of the Porsche 718 Cayman and the Audi TT, the Rs 85 lakh price of the car is just the base price. With the price of the Harmon Kardon set up easily costing Rs 2 lakh, expect the price to cross Rs 1 crore with all the optional extras.