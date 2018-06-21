App
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 06:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

BMW launches diesel variant of 6 Series Gran Turismo model

The locally produced, BMW 630d Gran Turismo diesel is available in two design schemes -- Luxury Line and M Sport -- and will be available at dealerships of the company across India from today onwards, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

German luxury car maker BMW today launched the diesel variant of its 6 Series Gran Turismo model in India with price starting at Rs 66.5 lakh.

The locally produced, BMW 630d Gran Turismo diesel is available in two design schemes -- Luxury Line and M Sport -- and will be available at dealerships of the company across India from today onwards, the company said in a statement.

While the BMW 630d Gran Turismo Luxury Line is priced at Rs 66.5 lakh, the BMW 630d Gran Turismo M Sport is tagged at Rs 73.7 lakh (ex-showroom), it added.

The new variant is powered by a 3-litre six-cylinder diesel engine with 265 horse power and the car is capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/hr in 6.1 seconds, it said.

BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said with the diesel variant broaden the range of choices for the company's customers.

The model is equipped with safety features such as anti-lock braking system with brake assist, dynamic stability control, including dynamic traction control, hill descent control and side-impact protection among others.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 04:42 pm

