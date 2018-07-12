BMW launches 3 Series Gran Turismo Sport priced at Rs 46.6 lakh

German luxury car maker BMW today launched its new BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Sport in India priced at Rs 46.6 lakh (ex-showroom).

The model, which is locally produced at its Chennai facility, is powered by a two-litre four cylinder diesel engine and it further diversifies the model's diesel portfolio, BMW India said in a statement.

The vehicle is equipped with modern safety technologies, such as six air bags, anti-Lock braking system with brake assist; dynamic stability control, including dynamic traction control, cornering brake control and side-impact protection.

Moreover, it also has runflat tyres with reinforced sidewalls, emergency spare wheel, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor, the statement added.

"With the introduction of this new sportier version, we are offering an attractive choice for our customers who want to elevate the feeling of dynamism and sporty aspirations in their vehicles," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.