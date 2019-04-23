BMW 620d Gran Turismo launched in India at Rs 63.90 lakh

German luxury car maker BMW recently launched the 620d Gran Turismo in India. It is the first time it has entered the Indian market and BMW claims it will further diversify the model’s diesel lineup.

The 620d belongs to the diesel – EfficientDynamics - side of the German family and so, also gets the BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology. It is powered by a 2-litre four-cylinder engine which makes 190 bhp of maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque. It has a claimed acceleration from 0-100 km/h in just 7.9 seconds. The engine is mated to an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission, while Cruise Control is offered as standard.

The 620d Gran Turismo is loaded with safety features as it gets six airbags, ABS with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) which includes Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Runflat tyres (RFT) with reinforced sidewalls, electronic vehicle immobiliser and a crash sensor among others.

Being a luxury sedan, the driver of the 620d gets to choose between Sport, Comfort, Comfort+, Eco Pro and Adaptive riding modes. It is also equipped with an adaptive two-axle air suspension with automatic self-levelling.

The car has been launched at a price of Rs 63.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in Mineral White, Glacier Silver, Mediterranean Blue and Royal Burgundy Red colours.