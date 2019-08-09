BMW 6 Series GT spied testing under light camouflage

BMW’s luxury sedan, the 6 Series GT, is gearing up for its mid-cycle update. While the current-gen model was launched in the Indian market at the 2018 auto expo, a partially camouflaged prototype was recently spotted under testing in Europe.

As the car was only partially camouflaged, its upgrades and changes are prominently visible. The spy shots reveal that the 6 Series GT gets a revised headlight design, revised DRLs as well as a larger kidney grille seen on many newer BMW models.

Its interiors were not spotted, but it is expected that the car will borrow some elements from the upcoming 5 Series facelift. It could include an updated version of its fully digital instrument cluster, as well as the iDrive infotainment system.

Currently, the 6 Series is equipped with a 2-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine which makes 190 PS of maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque. It also gets an optional petrol motor of the same configuration, which makes 250 PS and 400 Nm. A more powerful diesel option is also available in the form of a 3-litre 6-cylinder diesel engine which makes 265 PS and 620 Nm.