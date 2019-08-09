App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BMW 6 Series GT spied testing under light camouflage

As the car was only partially camouflaged, its upgrades and changes are prominently visible.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde

BMW’s luxury sedan, the 6 Series GT, is gearing up for its mid-cycle update. While the current-gen model was launched in the Indian market at the 2018 auto expo, a partially camouflaged prototype was recently spotted under testing in Europe.

As the car was only partially camouflaged, its upgrades and changes are prominently visible. The spy shots reveal that the 6 Series GT gets a revised headlight design, revised DRLs as well as a larger kidney grille seen on many newer BMW models.

Its interiors were not spotted, but it is expected that the car will borrow some elements from the upcoming 5 Series facelift. It could include an updated version of its fully digital instrument cluster, as well as the iDrive infotainment system.

Close

Currently, the 6 Series is equipped with a 2-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine which makes 190 PS of maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque. It also gets an optional petrol motor of the same configuration, which makes 250 PS and 400 Nm. A more powerful diesel option is also available in the form of a 3-litre 6-cylinder diesel engine which makes 265 PS and 620 Nm.

related news

BMW is expected to launch the 2020 6 Series facelift globally in early 2020 which could be followed by an India launch soon. The current-gen 6 Series GT is priced between Rs 63.9 – Rs 73.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in four trims. It is expected that the new generation will have a higher price point than its predecessor.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 04:44 pm

tags #6 Series GT #Auto #BMW #Technology #trends

