you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 07:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BMC announces new updates to its AIOps portfolio

With BMC's TrueSight solutions, cloud and IT operations teams can deploy machine learning and advanced analytics along with automation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
BMC, an IT solutions company for the digital enterprise, announced the latest update to its TrueSight portfolio to help IT teams more easily adopt and extend the value of Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) throughout their organizations – both on-premises and in the cloud.

"Existing IT operations tools and processes cannot cope with the speed, data volume, and complexity of modern hybrid IT environments," said Nayaki Nayyar, President, Digital Service and Operations Management at BMC. "We are continually innovating our TrueSight portfolio to help cloud and IT operations teams to predictively monitor, auto-remediate, as well as optimize capacity, cost, and security of business services and applications – all while ensuring high performance levels, reducing risk, and driving cost efficiencies."

With BMC's TrueSight solutions, cloud and IT operations teams can deploy machine learning and advanced analytics along with automation.

Cloud and IT operations teams need to move to a predictive and proactive service model in order to respond more quickly, efficiently, and accurately. The TrueSight portfolio's new capabilities will help customers continue to support business innovation even as digital business requirements and infrastructures become more complex.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 07:54 pm

