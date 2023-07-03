Bluesky temporarily halts new sign-ups citing 'degraded performance'

Bluesky’s status page says the platform is experiencing “degraded performance” currently.

Bluesky, a social networking site, is “temporarily” pausing new sign-ups to try to resolve certain issues that it has been experiencing.

The move has come after Twitter announced limits on the number of tweets one can view in a day. Despite the need for an invite code to be able to join Bluesky, the influx of new users has become a problem.

“We will temporarily be pausing Bluesky sign-ups while our team continues to resolve the existing performance issues,” Bluesky wrote in a post. “We’ll keep you updated when invite codes will resume functionality. We’re excited to welcome more users to our beta soon!”

Bluesky’s status page says the platform is experiencing “degraded performance” currently.

As per Bluesky engineer Paul Freeze, the company is dealing with “record high traffic”. They are also pushing out updates for the mobile app in order to try and fix things, added Freeze.

The issue with Twitter cropped up on Friday for the first time when the platform blocked unregistered users. This block was a “temporary emergency measure” as tweeted by owner Elon Musk, due to data pillage, thus affecting regular users.

On Saturday, Musk announced limitations on tweets per day for regular users.