Blue Prism to acquire Thoughtonomy; plans to offer RPA-as-a-service

Blue Prism, announced its agreement to acquire Thoughtonomy. The acquisition, expected to close by end of July, will see Blue Prism's connected-RPA platform distributed and supported as a turnkey SaaS offering, helping accelerate the deployment of digital workers across market verticals and into mid-tier enterprises worldwide.

Thoughtonomy's secure, award-winning SaaS solution, leverages Microsoft Azure, to enable an on demand virtual workforce and robust intelligent automation platform. This acquisition joins the power of Blue Prism's connected-RPA platform with Thoughtonomy's SaaS capabilities, allowing customers to accelerate automation projects more easily to drive improved productivity and customer experiences, without needing to set up a dedicated infrastructure to support their program.

It gives enterprises a way to access and leverage fully integrated AI technologies such as computer vision, Natural Language Processing (NLP) and machine learning to address a complete range of use cases from back office to front office. Additional features, including ready-to use channel interfaces such as chatbots and web-forms coupled with Thoughtonomy's integrated AI-enabled digital workforce manager, IADA, help companies scale their automation strategy at speed.

"The acquisition of Thoughtonomy will support a broader strategy to strengthen our portfolio with cloud offerings that deliver value and enhance customer experience," says Alastair Bathgate, Co-founder and CEO, Blue Prism. "Thoughtonomy brings valuable knowledge and experience in the development and implementation of cloud-based intelligent digital workers, with a successful track record delivering its solutions to mid-tier enterprises in a number of industry verticals complementary to the areas of the market Blue Prism has served."