you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 08:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Blue Prism to acquire Thoughtonomy; plans to offer RPA-as-a-service

This acquisition joins the power of Blue Prism's connected-RPA platform with Thoughtonomy's SaaS capabilities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Blue Prism, announced its agreement to acquire Thoughtonomy. The acquisition, expected to close by end of July, will see Blue Prism's connected-RPA platform distributed and supported as a turnkey SaaS offering, helping accelerate the deployment of digital workers across market verticals and into mid-tier enterprises worldwide.

Thoughtonomy's secure, award-winning SaaS solution, leverages Microsoft Azure, to enable an on demand virtual workforce and robust intelligent automation platform. This acquisition joins the power of Blue Prism's connected-RPA platform with Thoughtonomy's SaaS capabilities, allowing customers to accelerate automation projects more easily to drive improved productivity and customer experiences, without needing to set up a dedicated infrastructure to support their program.

It gives enterprises a way to access and leverage fully integrated AI technologies such as computer vision, Natural Language Processing (NLP) and machine learning to address a complete range of use cases from back office to front office. Additional features, including ready-to use channel interfaces such as chatbots and web-forms coupled with Thoughtonomy's integrated AI-enabled digital workforce manager, IADA, help companies scale their automation strategy at speed.

"The acquisition of Thoughtonomy will support a broader strategy to strengthen our portfolio with cloud offerings that deliver value and enhance customer experience," says Alastair Bathgate, Co-founder and CEO, Blue Prism. "Thoughtonomy brings valuable knowledge and experience in the development and implementation of cloud-based intelligent digital workers, with a successful track record delivering its solutions to mid-tier enterprises in a number of industry verticals complementary to the areas of the market Blue Prism has served."

Thoughtonomy's intellectual property and embedded Marketplace will also extend Blue Prism's Digital Exchange DX capabilities, an intelligent automation marketplace comprising of customers, technology and channel partners, while enhancing the company's overall push to deliver RPA services with leading cloud services providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google and IBM.

First Published on Jun 20, 2019 08:22 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

