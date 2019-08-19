Blue Prism appoints Eric Verniaut as COO

Blue Prism, a company in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), announced that veteran enterprise software executive Eric Verniaut has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer.

Verniaut comes to Blue Prism with almost 30 years of experience in technology, specifically in enterprise software, professional services and solution sales. He will take immediate responsibility for overseeing all Blue Prism's go-to-market operations, including sales, field marketing, partner management, globalization, customer service and support.

"Eric's appointment is a continuation of Blue Prism's global growth story," said CEO Alastair Bathgate. "The company is now three times the size it was just over a year ago, and Eric's expertise and experience will add strength and depth at all levels of the organization. The market for RPA and automation tools is changing rapidly, and I'm excited to bring Eric on board to architect and drive growth as we adapt and expand in this industry."