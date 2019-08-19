App
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 08:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Blue Prism appoints Eric Verniaut as COO

Verniaut comes to Blue Prism with almost 30 years of experience in technology.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Blue Prism, a company in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), announced that veteran enterprise software executive Eric Verniaut has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer.

Verniaut comes to Blue Prism with almost 30 years of experience in technology, specifically in enterprise software, professional services and solution sales. He will take immediate responsibility for overseeing all Blue Prism's go-to-market operations, including sales, field marketing, partner management, globalization, customer service and support.

"Eric's appointment is a continuation of Blue Prism's global growth story," said CEO Alastair Bathgate. "The company is now three times the size it was just over a year ago, and Eric's expertise and experience will add strength and depth at all levels of the organization. The market for RPA and automation tools is changing rapidly, and I'm excited to bring Eric on board to architect and drive growth as we adapt and expand in this industry."

Close
Verniaut brings a combination of extensive sales experience, operations improvement and global go-to-market expertise to his work in ensuring Blue Prism's customer success initiatives. Having driven growth strategies globally within several business units at SAP, Verniaut will also focus on fueling Blue Prism's continued global expansion into the North American, European and Asian markets.

First Published on Aug 19, 2019 08:25 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

