Last Updated : May 24, 2019 06:41 PM IST

Blue Prism adds new tech affiliate partners

CognitiveScale, Kore.ai and Shibumi highlight power and innovation behind Blue Prism's connected-RPA offering.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Continuing to push the envelope for innovation around intelligent automation capabilities, Blue Prism announced that CognitiveScale, Kore.ai and Shibumi have joined the company's Technology Alliance Program (TAP) as affiliates.

These new partners will help drive digital transformations for their clients by extending Blue Prism's connected-RPA capabilities to include blockchain, AI-powered chatbots along with workflow and data synchronization solutions being delivered in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model.

"Each month Blue Prism adds a few key technology partners that show us the art of the possible with our digital workforce," says Linda Dotts, SVP Global Partner Strategy and Programs for Blue Prism. "Our connected-RPA platform provides a bedrock foundation for enterprise customers looking to drive innovation through new intelligent automation capabilities. This latest group of technology partner affiliates highlights the depth and breadth of our rapidly evolving ecosystem."

These partners strengthen an already comprehensive array of technology and independent software vendors (ISVs), that provide new and breakthrough intelligent automation capabilities by leveraging Blue Prism's connected-RPA platform. Currently Blue Prism's Technology Alliance Program consists of 12 premier and 25 affiliates partners with more being added each month.

These partners are also expanding market awareness on the benefits of RPA by delivering their own complementary products to Blue Prism's ecosystem by sharing them on the Blue Prism Digital Exchange (DX).

First Published on May 24, 2019 06:41 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

