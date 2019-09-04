App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 07:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic raises $23 Million to expand in Asia

The series B round led by Tokyo-based SBI Group, along with new investment from AlbionVC.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Elliptic, a provider of crypto-asset risk management solutions for crypto businesses and financial institutions, announces that it has raised $23 million in a Series B round led by Tokyo-based SBI Group, along with new investment from AlbionVC, and participation from existing investors including SignalFire, Octopus Ventures, and Santander Innoventures. Tomoyuki Nii from SBI Group will be joining the Board of Directors, along with Ed Lascelles of AlbionVC.

The new investment will fuel Elliptic's continuing expansion into Asia, with new offices opening in Japan and Singapore. Revenue from clients based in Asia has increased 11X over the past two years. The funding will also be used to accelerate product development to support an emerging class of asset-backed crypto-assets such as Facebook's Libra, Line Corporation's LINK and central bank digital currencies.

Dr. James Smith, co-founder and CEO of Elliptic, said, "We believe it no longer makes sense to think of a divide between the crypto economy and the wider financial system. Crypto-assets represent new opportunities for financial institutions, and as they move towards addressing these, we are here to support them. Elliptic's work to enable trust, transparency, and accountability within the industry has played a critical role in the push beyond cryptocurrency's experimental phase.

Close
This new investment will allow us to double down on our mission to enable the crypto industry to grow and take shape. We are delighted and extremely proud to have the backing of SBI Group, who will play a key role in our expansion to Asia and will support our teams in Singapore and Japan. Their involvement demonstrates not only how far the crypto world has come, but also the critical role Elliptic plays in enabling the banking adoption of crypto-assets."

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 07:52 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.