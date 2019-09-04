Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic raises $23 Million to expand in Asia

Elliptic, a provider of crypto-asset risk management solutions for crypto businesses and financial institutions, announces that it has raised $23 million in a Series B round led by Tokyo-based SBI Group, along with new investment from AlbionVC, and participation from existing investors including SignalFire, Octopus Ventures, and Santander Innoventures. Tomoyuki Nii from SBI Group will be joining the Board of Directors, along with Ed Lascelles of AlbionVC.

The new investment will fuel Elliptic's continuing expansion into Asia, with new offices opening in Japan and Singapore. Revenue from clients based in Asia has increased 11X over the past two years. The funding will also be used to accelerate product development to support an emerging class of asset-backed crypto-assets such as Facebook's Libra, Line Corporation's LINK and central bank digital currencies.

Dr. James Smith, co-founder and CEO of Elliptic, said, "We believe it no longer makes sense to think of a divide between the crypto economy and the wider financial system. Crypto-assets represent new opportunities for financial institutions, and as they move towards addressing these, we are here to support them. Elliptic's work to enable trust, transparency, and accountability within the industry has played a critical role in the push beyond cryptocurrency's experimental phase.