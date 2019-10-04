BlockApps raises Series A to grow Blockchain adoption in industry business networks

BlockApps, the leading enterprise blockchain platform provider, has successfully raised its Series A funding round led by Fitz Gate Ventures with participation from Elliptic Curve Ventures, Bloccelerate, Fenbushi Capital, Galaxy Digital Ventures and a follow-on investment from ConsenSys.

BlockApps helps industries build blockchain-based business networks, which are more secure, reliable and flexible than existing solutions. Working with Fortune 500 companies including Bayer, BHP Billiton, John Hancock, and United Airlines, BlockApps has launched networks in the healthcare, energy, agriculture and travel industries. This round of funding will be used to fuel their growth in these sectors, as well as expand to other verticals.