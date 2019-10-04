BlockApps raises Series A to grow Blockchain adoption in industry business networks

BlockApps helps industries build blockchain-based business networks, which are more secure, reliable and flexible.
BlockApps, the leading enterprise blockchain platform provider, has successfully raised its Series A funding round led by Fitz Gate Ventures with participation from Elliptic Curve Ventures, Bloccelerate, Fenbushi Capital, Galaxy Digital Ventures and a follow-on investment from ConsenSys.
BlockApps helps industries build blockchain-based business networks, which are more secure, reliable and flexible than existing solutions. Working with Fortune 500 companies including Bayer, BHP Billiton, John Hancock, and United Airlines, BlockApps has launched networks in the healthcare, energy, agriculture and travel industries. This round of funding will be used to fuel their growth in these sectors, as well as expand to other verticals.The company informed that hundreds of businesses ranging from Fortune 500 companies to startups use BlockApps STRATO - the first Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform - to run self-owned, extensible business networks that serve as the transactional and collaboration backbone for end-to-end business processes while enhancing security, performance, trust and transparency in the business value chain.