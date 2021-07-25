Blizzard's former boss Mike Morhaime apologises as allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination come to the fore

Mike Morhaime was one of Blizzard's co-founder's in 1991

Over the past couple of days Activision Blizzard have been hit with a lawsuit that paints a troubling picture of gender discrimination, sexual harassment and even violations of equal pay in the company's ranks.

The lawsuit claims that the company willingly fostered a sexist culture where women were discriminated against and subjected to sexual harassment. The bosses at Blizzard apparently knew and did nothing to stop this from happening, even talking down to female employees who dared to speak up.

Mike Morhaime was one of the co-founders of Blizzard and helped establish the gaming giant in 1991. He eventually left in 2018 and started another gaming company, Dreamhaven, in 2020.

Mike has opened up about the allegations on twitter and says, "It is all very disturbing and difficult to read. I am ashamed. It feels like everything I thought I stood for has been washed away. What’s worse but even more important, real people have been harmed, and some women had terrible experiences."



The investigation in the accusations and allegations have been ongoing for nearly two years and Morhaime held the reigns in the organisation during that period. An immediate reply by one of his former colleagues on Twitter seems to suggest that he may have been kept in the dark.