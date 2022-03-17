Blaupunkt Cybersound 55-inch 4K TV Review: A budget 4K TV with decent picture quality and exceptional audio

Last year, Blaupunkt revealed a new set of India-made TVs in the budget segment. However, unlike traditional budget TVs, Blaupunkt’s Cybersound UHD line-up doesn’t just offer a tonne of features but also comes with powerful speakers. Budget 4K TVs usually tend to cram a tonne of features but rarely focus on sound.

However, the Blaupunkt Cybersound 4K LED TV offers 60W sound output without leaving out any key features like HDR10, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, MEMC technology, and more. We received the 55-inch version of the Blaupunkt Cybersound, which will set you back by Rs 40,999 on Flipkart. However, the Blaupunkt Cybersound 4K LED TV is available in 43-inch (Rs 30,999), 50-inch (Rs 35,999), 55-inch (Rs 40,999), and 65-inch (Rs 55,999) models. But let’s find out how this 55-inch 4K LED TV fares in an already-crowded market.

Design

The Cybersound TV has a plastic build with slim bezels on all sides, while a metallic silver strip sits at the bottom. The TV can be mounted on a wall or used with the included angled stands. You also get a wall mount kit in the box and the company provides free installation. Since the stands need to be placed on either edge of the TV, you’ll need a wide enough table. The TV has a pretty minimalist design, and the build quality is solid for a budget TV.

All the ports are located on the back of the TV, with the power cord facing right and the rest located on the left. The ports include two USB 2.0 ports, three HDMI ports, one of which supports ARC, optical audio out, an antenna connector, a single composite AV input socket, and an Ethernet port. It is worth noting that wall mounting will make it difficult to access the ports as they are located on the centre at the back and not on the side.

Display

Our Blaupunkt Cybersound TV featured a 55-inch UHD (4K) LED panel with a 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The panel here supports HDR10/10+ and HLG with 10-bit colour depth formats, although there’s a lack of Dolby Vision support, which was disappointing considering many of the Cybersound’s competitors offer the HDR format. The Cybersound TV also comes with MEMC technology for clearer pictures and smooth frames for high-octane scenes in movies and games.

The picture quality of the TV is quite good when watching content in 1080p and 4K resolution. Clarity, sharpness, and detail are well-maintained, although the TV is not that bright, and detail can be lost in darker areas of a scene. The display here doesn’t seem very well suited for HDR content, which might be down to the low brightness and lack of Dolby Vision support, but SDR content looked great for the most part. Colours are accurately represented on the panel with a more natural look, although this comes at the cost of vibrancy and punchiness.

Additionally, you’ll have to ensure that the TV is placed in a room where it doesn’t come into contact with direct sunlight else it will result in a significant drop in picture quality. I didn’t face this issue as the TV was placed in a spot away from the windows. Picture upscaling in 1080p was pretty good, while the viewing angles were excellent. Overall, I felt the picture quality here was good, not the best, but still good. The Cybersound TV didn’t handle darker and high contrast scenes very well, but apart from that, there was very little to complain about.

Audio

For a budget TV, the Blaupunkt Cybersound 4K LED TV sounds excellent. The TV is outfitted with two pairs of bottom-firing speakers rated at 60W. The speaker system supports Digital Dolby, DTS:X, Dolby MS12 processing, and DTS TruSurround technologies. Surprisingly, the TV doesn’t come with Dolby Atmos, although that didn’t hold it back. The sound was loud enough to fill a large hall and even when using the TV on 50 percent volume, I felt audio levels were more than sufficient.

I felt the TV operated best at mid to high volume levels with very little distortion and clear vocals even on high volumes. I wouldn’t go so far as to say that the audio quality here is on par with a soundbar, but it is good enough that you can buy this TV and feel comfortable using it without one. For a budget TV, the audio quality here is excellent, making the Cybersound the best sounding TV under Rs 50,000.

Software

The Blaupunkt Cybersound 4K LED TV runs on Android 10 and boots the stock Android launcher with no custom skin on top. The TV is powered by a MediaTek chip with four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.5GHz paired with the Mali-G52 GPU. The TV comes with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The chip is powerful enough to ensure apps run smoothly without any lag. The TV comes with built-in Chromecast and also has the Play Store to access and download apps. The voice search also works fine and can be used to access almost all the features and content on the TV.

Remote

The Cybersound TV comes with a functional remote but it is a far cry from the minimalist designs seen by Samsung, Realme, and Xiaomi. The remote has dedicated buttons for Netflix, YouTube, and the Google Play Store. Additionally, you also get a Google Assistant button, a number-pad, a D-pad for navigation, and playback controls. The remote can be paired to the TV via Bluetooth and users can also push down on the Google Assistant button to use voice to control functions of the TV. The remote is also equipped with Braille dots for key functions to help the visually impaired remotely operate the television.

Verdict

The Blaupunkt Cybersound 4K LED TV fetches a starting price of Rs 26,999. Our 55-inch model will set you back by Rs 38,999, making it one of the most affordable 55-inch TVs in India. However, there is a lack of Dolby Vision support here and HDR performance is not up to the mark. But SDR performance was on point for the most part and picture upscaling was pretty good for a budget TV.

And while the picture quality is slightly above average, the audio here is top-notch, and probably good enough to replace a cheap soundbar under Rs 4,000. So while picture quality here is decent, the audio definitely punches above its price. All factors considered, the 55-inch Blaupunkt Cybersound 4K TV is worth the price and gets an easy recommendation because of its superb audio quality, although if you already have a soundbar then you might want to consider some of its competitors.