you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Blackmoon and Zeus Exchange enters into a strategic partnership

The partnership is over co-branded Exchange Traded Indexes (ETxs).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Blackmoon Financial Group, a blockchain Financial Service and Fintech firm Crypto Zeus announced that they have formed a strategic partnership over co-branded Exchange Traded Indexes (ETxs).

The new relationship between Blackmoon and Zeus Exchange will empower them to work very closely together to produce the ETx that will be directly linked with underlying assets listed on Zeus Exchange, whether those are stocks, or crypto stocks, or cryptocurrencies or other asset types, with an ability to receive an underlying asset at any given time.

"Blackmoon and Zeus Exchange share a very similar vision and it's because of this that we are happy to have discovered such an incredible organization to partner with. We are eager to release the Zeus Exchange ETxs to offer this creative investment opportunity to investors across the globe," said Oleg Seydak, CEO of Blackmoon

"Zeus Exchange strategy is to align with the best players in the field and build a diverse and liquid trading environment across the countries. We are happy to partner with Blackmoon over a whole investment class to trade at our platforms while offering the best of both in Asia and in Europe together," said Olga Duka, CEO of Zeus Exchange

The ultimate goal will be to have an entire suite of innovative investment instruments to offer to the clients around the globe within a partnership-based and legally coherent ecosystem of services.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 04:59 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #Business #Companies #fintech #Technology

