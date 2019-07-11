App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 07:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BlackBerry launches MDR solution for continuous threat hunting and monitoring

With alert automation, AI and an advanced orchestration engine the solution reduces the time it takes to identify intrusions and act against attack proliferation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

BlackBerry, announced the introduction of CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response (MDR) solution that leverages BlackBerry Cylance security experts and its industry-leading native AI platform to provide continuous threat hunting and monitoring.

For an elite security organization, threat hunting takes a proactive stance to threat detection; however, there are only a handful of organizations in industries such as financial services, high-tech manufacturing, and defense that can claim to have productive threat hunting teams that deliver results. Many organizations without a mature security team are looking to external vendors to manage their threat hunting practice, allowing staff to focus on critical business initiatives. In its Worldwide Semiannual Security Spending Guide, IDC projects global spending on managed security services will reach more than $21 billion in 2019.

CylanceGUARD is a subscription-based offering that validates, triages, analyzes, prioritizes, and automates analyst and incident engagement. With alert automation, artificial intelligence and an advanced orchestration engine, CylanceGUARD simplifies complex technologies and workflows to dramatically reduce the time it takes to identify intrusions and act against attack proliferation.

Close

"Organizations of all sizes are looking for solutions to address security professional staffing challenges, augment internal security teams with preventative security assistance, or address the need for 24x7 monitoring, detection and response," said Frank Dickson, Program Vice President, Cybersecurity Products, IDC. "Managed detection and response services such as CylanceGUARD turn an endpoint detection and response offering into a more complete solution, helping customers reduce the time it takes to discover and respond to threats."

related news

"Alert fatigue is a real concern," said Jason Bevis, Vice President of Threat Hunting, BlackBerry Cylance. "With CylanceGUARD, organizations can benefit from a unified threat hunting, detection, and response approach, which enables in-house security teams to spend time on other organizational initiatives rather than recovering from breaches," he added.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 07:42 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.