Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 06:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BlackBerry launches cloud solution to enhance mobile endpoint security

Leverages the power of adaptive security, continuous authentication and artificial intelligence.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

BlackBerry announced the launch of BlackBerry Intelligent Security, the first cloud-based solution that leverages the power of adaptive security, continuous authentication and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance mobile endpoint security in zero trust environments.

BlackBerry Intelligent Security uses a combination of contextual and behavioural factors to dynamically adapt security requirements and calculate a unique risk score for each interaction. Using this unique risk score, a mobile user can be granted access to specific device applications and services, as defined by IT administrators. This provides granular control and delivers a better, more productive end user experience – all without sacrificing an organization's regulatory and security policies.

"The increasing velocity and complexity of threats render traditional security models incapable of fully satisfying critical requirements," said Bryan Palma, BlackBerry President and COO. "BlackBerry Intelligent Security's real-world context, machine learning and predictive analytics set a new standard for a zero trust environment – bringing a new level of sophistication to all industries where security is essential,” he added.

Close
"Enterprises want to move from passive to real-time adaptive security solutions. With BlackBerry Intelligent Security, organizations are now able to dynamically adapt security policies based on situational risk for all employees using their personal devices," said Phil Hochmuth, Program Vice President, Enterprise Mobility & Client Endpoint Management, IDC.

First Published on Aug 6, 2019 06:30 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

