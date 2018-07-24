BlackBerry KEY2 with QWERTY keypad launched in India, a look at its price and specs

Moneycontrol News

Priced at Rs 42,990, BlackBerry has finally launched its highly awaited BlackBerry KEY2 smartphone with classic QWERTY keypad and Snapdragon 660 processor in India. The device will be available for sale exclusively on Amazon India from July 31.

BlackBerry KEY2 will be available in 64GB and 128GB along with expandable storage of up to 256GB. The smartphone is powered by a 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. It features a 4.5-inch full-HD IPS LCD display with a 2.5D Corning Glass and a 1080x1620 pixels resolution. The device has a dual rear camera set up. It has a 3500mAh battery. Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0 LE, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, FM radio, 4G LTE (on both SIM cards), and USB Type-C are the connectivity features. Moreover, users will also get a cashback of Rs 4,450 offered by Reliance Jio along with ICICI Bank cash-back offer of 5 percent. There are additional launch benefits as well.

BlackBerry and Microsoft had recently announced a strategic partnership. This joint venture was aimed to offer companies a solution such that it has the expertise of BlackBerry in mobility and security paired with Microsoft's unmatched cloud and productivity products. The Executive Director of Optiemus Infracom Ltd, Hardip Singh said: "BlackBerry KEY2 not only comes loaded with the best security and privacy enhancement features but also accurate and comfortable typing on an intelligent keyboard."

Both the tech giants have collaborated on a first-of-its-kind solution: BlackBerry Enterprise BRIDGE through this partnership. Their joint customers can seamlessly use native Microsoft mobile apps from within BlackBerry Dynamics with this new technology in a highly secure way. Customers like the world's largest banks, healthcare providers, law firms, and central governments can make use of this facility.

On opening, editing, and saving a Microsoft Office 365 file such as Excel, PowerPoint, and Word on any iOS or Android device, the enterprise users will now have a consistent experience. The users have no restrictions and are free to work anytime and at anyplace with rich file fidelity. Corporate IT departments also at the same time benefit from a greater return on their existing investments. The company's data and privacy are secured to the highest standards and in compliance with corporate and regulatory policies is an added assurance out here.