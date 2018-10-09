BlackBerry KEY2 LE with U-shaped QWERTY keyboard, 4.5” touchscreen, SD 636 CPU launched in India

More than a month since its launch at IFA 2018, BlackBerry KEY2 LE has finally touched the Indian shores. The smartphone is the basic version of BlackBerry KEY2 and comes with the smartphone maker’s iconic QWERTY keyboard.

BlackBerry KEY2 LE will be available exclusively on Amazon India for Rs 29,990. While sale will commence on October 12, Amazon will host a dedicated page starting October 09, where users can click on the ‘Notify Me’ tab to show interest.

The device features runs on Android 8.1 Oreo, Snapdragon 636 Chipset and comes in slate, champagne, space blue and atomic colour options depending on the region where the device has been bought from.

"Security and privacy are becoming priorities in our data-dependent world and at Optiemus, we are committed to offering our customers a trustworthy mobile experience. We are delighted to launch the BlackBerry KEY2 LE, further strengthening our portfolio of the most secure smartphones in the country," Hardip Singh, Executive Director, Optiemus Infracom said during the launch.

To the uninitiated, Optiemus Infracom is the company which holds rights for manufacturing and distribution of BlackBerry phones in India and other countries.

BlackBerry KEY2 LE specifications

BlackBerry KEY2 LE comes with a 4.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD with a screen resolution of 1620*1080p, pixel density of 434ppi, an aspect ratio of 3:2 and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 level protection. Its dimensions stand at 150.25mm x 71.8mm x 8.35mm and weighs in 156 grams.

The bottom part of the phone is occupied by an intelligent QWERTY keypad with 35 backlit keys and integrated fingerprint sensor.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at a maximum of 1.8 GHz and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo. The processor is supported by a 4GB RAM and comes with 64GB internal storage which can be further expanded to upto 256GB via microSD card.

BlackBerry has incorporated dual rear camera setup with 13MP+5MP configuration. While the 13MP primary camera has a Field of View (FoV) of 79.8 degree with 1.12um sensor size and aperture of f/2.2, the 5MP secondary camera has an FoV of 84 degree and aperture of f/2.4. The lenses are capable of recording 4K video at 30fps and comes with features like dual-tone LED flash, HDR, Scan, Private Capture, PDAF. At the front, it sports an 8MP fixed focus camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity wise, the device has autonomous and simultaneous GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, OTDOA, Wi-Fi direct, dual-band Wi-Fi, FM Radio, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C USB 2.0, Accelerometer, Magnetometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light. Providing juice to the device is a huge 3,000 mAh battery which supports Quick Charge 3.0.