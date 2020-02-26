Black Shark 3 5G gaming smartphone sets new AnTuTu record; surpasses Realme X50 Pro and iQOO 3

The recently launched Realme X50 Pro 5G and iQOO 3 5G achieved record high scores on AnTuTu. Now, the Black Shark 3 went through the benchmarking platform, ahead of its March 3 announcements. The AnTuTu listing revealed a few key specifications of the device, while also listing it as the best performing smartphone.

The Black Shark 3 achieved a record-breaking overall score of 6,12,651 points. A score that’s quite impressive considering both the Realme X50 Pro and iQOO 3 couldn’t surpass the 6,00,000 mark. The Black Shark 3 is an all-out gaming smartphone with improved liquid cooling, which could be one of the results of its higher score.

The AnTuTu listing also revealed some details about the phone’s chipset, display, and memory. According to AnTuTu the Black Shark 3 will sport a QHD+ display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, while several rumours point to a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Black Shark 3 will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with a 5G modem. The listing also sees the chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of presumably UFS 3.1 or UFS 3.0 storage. The gaming phone, bearing model code MBU-A0 ran on Android 10 out of the box.

The brand also put an end to rumours about the battery and charging by confirming a 4,720 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. We expect more details about the device to be unveiled in the days building up to the March 3 reveal.