Black Knight appoints Peter Carrara as Chief Information Officer

Black Knight, a provider of integrated software, data and analytics, announced that Peter Carrara has joined the company as Chief Information Officer.

In his new role, Carrara will lead Black Knight's Information Technology Services group, where he will have overall responsibility for managing the technology infrastructure planning and deployment in support of Black Knight's clients and internal technologies.

"Pete's proven leadership, exceptional collaboration skills and commitment to urgency will add considerable strength to Black Knight's executive team to the benefit of our clients and our industry," said Black Knight CEO Anthony Jabbour. "I am confident that Pete's experience, knowledge and ability to deliver on commitments will help us continue on our path toward providing innovative technology to support both our clients and the internal operations of our world-class organization."

Carrara has more than 20 years of experience in technology leadership roles, backed by a track record of significant improvements in operational efficiency and stability, as well as employee and client satisfaction. Most recently, he served as Global Head of Infrastructure at TradeWeb, and has held senior technology leadership positions with companies such as RBC, JPMorgan Chase, Credit Suisse, Citi and Salomon Smith Barney.