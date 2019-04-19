App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 05:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bittreo releases software to help anyone in the world start a crypto brokerage

Bittreo software include the ability to connect via API to a host of exchanges.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Bittreo announced it will begin offering its crypto brokerage software in June of this year. Bittreo's new SaaS (Software as a Service) product will greatly simplify the process for anyone starting a retail crypto brokerage, anywhere across the globe.

"This is a game-changer for global crypto adoption. The main obstacles facing the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies are a lack of trust and difficult access. Our physical location where investors can transact face to face with trusted professionals solves both of those problems,” Yum Kasukawa, Co-Founder of Bittreo underlined the benefits of having a physical location.

Kasukawa continues; "By using our software, we can empower entrepreneurs to start their own retail crypto locations, anywhere in the world. We envision thousands of businesses using our software across the globe providing access to a trusted source for cryptocurrency to millions of customers,” Kasukawa added.

Some of the main highlights of the Bittreo software include the ability to connect via API to a host of exchanges, execute trades in real time, record transactions, automate receipts, store customer data, manage user roles and permissions, and perform extensive business intelligence reporting. While this is standard for software platforms for traditional industries such as currency exchanges, nothing like this exists for the crypto industry.
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 05:38 pm

tags #BFSITech #Business #fintech #Technology

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Fashionably yours: Designer Rohit Bal on Bollywood, celebrity friends ...

Priyanka Chaturvedi changes her stripes; dumps Congress for Shiv Sena

83: Ranveer Singh shares a glimpse from the film’s preparations and ...

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi joins Shiv Sena; times when ...

Manish Malhotra party: Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon and others up the o ...

Priyanka Chaturvedi is one stylish politician; her wardrobe revealed

Tu Desh Mera: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor team up t ...

BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora set the temperatures soarin ...

Bad Boys for Life: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence call it a wrap!

Elon Musk Revived the 'Absolute Unit' Meme Only to Get 'Rammed' by a B ...

Rahane, Shaw Among Indians in Line to Play County Before World Test Ch ...

HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board to Declare Scores ...

IPL 2019 | Dhawan Breaks Into a Jig With Pandya at Kotla

IPL 2019 | We Are Thinking Too Much About Kotla Pitch: Badree

Man Arrested For Questioning Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane Over Lack of ...

Hyundai Hires Former Ghosn Ally Munoz As Global COO

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs RCB Match at Eden Gardens: RCB Face Stiff ...

'These are Worst Days for Country': Mehbooba Mufti on Sadhvi Pragya’ ...

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

Huge "fishy culture" in Odisha's development work, says oil minister D ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

Priyanka Chaturvedi quits Congress because of 'lumpen goons', joins Sh ...

Jersey movie review: Nani delivers a sublime performance in Gowtam Tin ...

Lok Sabha polls: Electoral bonds may be exacerbating the problem of bl ...

Jet Airways issues gag order over 20,000 employees, cautions talking t ...

Robert Mueller report reveals Donald Trump wanted to fire special coun ...

Monte Carlo Masters: Alexander Zverev is playing ‘scared’ as his t ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

The Joker: The insanity and pessimism of Batman's nemesis — the most ...

BlackBerry Messenger to shut down on 31 May: Here's how you can keep u ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.