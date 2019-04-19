Bittreo releases software to help anyone in the world start a crypto brokerage

Bittreo announced it will begin offering its crypto brokerage software in June of this year. Bittreo's new SaaS (Software as a Service) product will greatly simplify the process for anyone starting a retail crypto brokerage, anywhere across the globe.

"This is a game-changer for global crypto adoption. The main obstacles facing the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies are a lack of trust and difficult access. Our physical location where investors can transact face to face with trusted professionals solves both of those problems,” Yum Kasukawa, Co-Founder of Bittreo underlined the benefits of having a physical location.

Kasukawa continues; "By using our software, we can empower entrepreneurs to start their own retail crypto locations, anywhere in the world. We envision thousands of businesses using our software across the globe providing access to a trusted source for cryptocurrency to millions of customers,” Kasukawa added.

Some of the main highlights of the Bittreo software include the ability to connect via API to a host of exchanges, execute trades in real time, record transactions, automate receipts, store customer data, manage user roles and permissions, and perform extensive business intelligence reporting. While this is standard for software platforms for traditional industries such as currency exchanges, nothing like this exists for the crypto industry.