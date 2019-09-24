Bithumb Global launches in India

Bithumb Global, the global platform for Bithumb - South Korea's top digital asset exchange has announced its plans of coming to India. The trading platform will now onboard Indian customers with a sign-up incentive along with the opportunity for Indian exchanges to become a Bithumb Global partner, giving them a sound liquidity base to grow.

Founded in 2014, Bithumb is the most influential digital asset exchanges in Korea. The exchange currently has over 10 million registered traders with the cumulative transaction volume exceeding 1 trillion USD.

Bithumb Global's step into the Indian borders means progress for the Indian crypto community. With the current banking ban laid on conversions of cryptocurrencies to INR and vice versa, Bithumb's entry into the Indian market sends out a strong signal to the digital asset holders in India.

The entry of a global player like Bithumb into the Indian market signals the potential for digital assets in India and that the ecosystem has reached a maturity. The Bithumb ecosystem has a wide assortment of startup and institutional investor facing products and services, that will be a powerful enabler in India's march towards becoming a 5 trillion USD economy by 2020.

Furthermore, the 6 million strong Indian digital asset investors now have new avenue to invest and trade, which is not only trusted by over 10 million global investors, but also has a long standing track record of security and privacy. Over the course of the next few months, Bithumb plans to launch several community activities, with on ground meetups and startup support.