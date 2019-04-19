App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bitcoin SV to raise its block cap to 2GB

2GB blocks will enable thousands of transactions per second and rival legacy payment systems.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

nChain's Director of Engineering Steve Shadders, who also serves as Technical Director for the Bitcoin SV Node team, announced that the BSV client software will raise its default block cap from its current 128MB to a commanding 2GB in July.

This ambitious plan comes after the BSV chain recently mined (in late March) two 128MB blocks, hitting the current block cap. 2GB blocks will enable thousands of transactions per second and rival legacy payment systems; it would also support advanced enterprise applications on BSV. Scaling matters for a blockchain to serve global business, and BSV is the only blockchain project that massively scales, right now.

In addition to raising the block cap to 2GB, the roadmap plans for an almost complete return in February 2020 to the original Bitcoin protocol so the "Satoshi Vision" of Bitcoin's creator can be fully realized without artificial limits.

Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of Bitcoin Association (which advances the BSV ecosystem) commented: "We will not be derailed from our goal of creating a workable, fast, low transaction fee Bitcoin network that can scale beyond the likes of VISA and can also support enterprise applications as the single global blockchain. BSV is proving this can be done and we now have a road map to achieve what Satoshi Nakamoto envisioned all along."
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 05:44 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #Business #fintech #Technology

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Fashionably yours: Designer Rohit Bal on Bollywood, celebrity friends ...

Priyanka Chaturvedi changes her stripes; dumps Congress for Shiv Sena

83: Ranveer Singh shares a glimpse from the film’s preparations and ...

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi joins Shiv Sena; times when ...

Manish Malhotra party: Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon and others up the o ...

Priyanka Chaturvedi is one stylish politician; her wardrobe revealed

Tu Desh Mera: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor team up t ...

BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora set the temperatures soarin ...

Bad Boys for Life: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence call it a wrap!

Elon Musk Revived the 'Absolute Unit' Meme Only to Get 'Rammed' by a B ...

Rahane, Shaw Among Indians in Line to Play County Before World Test Ch ...

HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board to Declare Scores ...

IPL 2019 | Dhawan Breaks Into a Jig With Pandya at Kotla

IPL 2019 | We Are Thinking Too Much About Kotla Pitch: Badree

Man Arrested For Questioning Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane Over Lack of ...

Hyundai Hires Former Ghosn Ally Munoz As Global COO

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs RCB Match at Eden Gardens: RCB Face Stiff ...

'These are Worst Days for Country': Mehbooba Mufti on Sadhvi Pragya’ ...

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

Huge "fishy culture" in Odisha's development work, says oil minister D ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

Priyanka Chaturvedi quits Congress because of 'lumpen goons', joins Sh ...

Jersey movie review: Nani delivers a sublime performance in Gowtam Tin ...

Lok Sabha polls: Electoral bonds may be exacerbating the problem of bl ...

Jet Airways issues gag order over 20,000 employees, cautions talking t ...

Robert Mueller report reveals Donald Trump wanted to fire special coun ...

Monte Carlo Masters: Alexander Zverev is playing ‘scared’ as his t ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

The Joker: The insanity and pessimism of Batman's nemesis — the most ...

BlackBerry Messenger to shut down on 31 May: Here's how you can keep u ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.