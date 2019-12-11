BIS certification hints imminent launch of Redmi K30 in India; Redmi K30 Pro tipped to launch in March 2020

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi K30 5G in China. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has also made a 4G LTE-compatible variant available. Recent reports suggest that Redmi K30 would soon make its way to India. Another report claims that Redmi K30 Pro is launching in March 2020.

Redmi K30 India launch could soon be on the cards as it has received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certificate. The smartphone with the model number M191G7BI has been listed on the website and would be assembled by Flextronics Technologies, reported 91Mobiles. The listing does not reveal the exact date, but we can expect the Redmi K30 launch in India soon.

It is highly possible that Xiaomi will only launch the standard Redmi K30 4G in India. There is no word on 5G operational rollout in India, which could hold back Xiaomi from launching the 5G variant in India.

Even if Xiaomi brings the 4G variant to India, it would be interesting to see how it prices the Redmi K30 4G over the Redmi K20. The Redmi K30 4G variant features a Snapdragon 730G processor, whereas the Redmi K20 features a Snapdragon 730. Both the processors are fairly identical, except that the Snapdragon 730G delivers better and efficient gaming performance, mainly due to the integrated Adreno 618 GPU. The spec sheet also shows that the Redmi K30 has a better set of cameras than the Redmi K20.

Quad-camera setup on the back of the Redmi K30 5G features a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, there is a 20MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor housed inside the hole-punch. The Redmi K30 4G variant also has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP setup.

Redmi K30 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with dual punch-hole for the 32MP + 2MP front cameras. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio and comes with a high refresh rate of 120Hz, like the Asus ROG Phone II.

Under the hood, Redmi K30 5G gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor which comes with an integrated 5G modem. The SoC is paired with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal memory. Redmi K30 5G comes packed with a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 30W fast-charging.

As mentioned earlier, the 4G variant comes packed with a Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal memory. It gets the same 4,500 mAh battery but with 27W fast charging support.

Both variants get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock. The smartphone boots on MiUi 11 based on Android 10.

Redmi K30 4G starts at Yuan 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000) for the base variant with 6GB + 64GB storage. The highest-end storage model features 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and is priced at Yuan Yuan 2,199 (approximately Rs 22,000).

Redmi K30 5G with 6GB + 64GB memory is priced at Yuan 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000) and goes up to Yuan 2,899 (approximately Rs 29,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

In another news, Redmi K30 Pro could launch in March 2020. According to tipster Sudhansu Ambhore, the smartphone would get powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC with X55 5G modem.