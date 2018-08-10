Bigger battery, faster processor, stylus-cum-remote -- All you need to know about Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Camera | The camera in the Note 9 will use artificial intelligence to detect what's in a scene — whether that's food, flowers or a sunset — to automatically tweak images to make them pop. It's much like applying filters with an app, except that the phone will do this itself, much the way Google's Pixel phones already do. The camera will also offer a warning if someone blinked in a shot, or if the image is blurry. (Image: AP)