Bigger battery, faster processor, stylus-cum-remote -- All you need to know about Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets some automatic photo editing and a stylus that can serve as a remote control. But the highlights are bigger battery, a faster processor and improved cellular speeds. 1/7 Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Note 9 about a month before Apple is expected to launch new iPhones. From the initial looks of it, the Galaxy Note 9 is an upgraded version of Galaxy Note 8, but carries a $999 price tag. The new phone gets some automatic photo editing and a stylus that can serve as a remote control. But the highlights are bigger battery, a faster processor and improved cellular speeds. (Image: AP) 2/7 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Specifications | Display - 6.40-inch, 1440x2960 pixels | Processor - 1.7GHz octa-core | Front Camera – 8MP; Rear Camera – 12MP | RAM - 6GB; Storage – 128GB | OS - Android 8.1 | Battery Capacity - 4000mAh | Fingerprint Sensor. (Image: AP) 3/7 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Camera | The camera in the Note 9 will use artificial intelligence to detect what's in a scene — whether that's food, flowers or a sunset — to automatically tweak images to make them pop. It's much like applying filters with an app, except that the phone will do this itself, much the way Google's Pixel phones already do. The camera will also offer a warning if someone blinked in a shot, or if the image is blurry. (Image: AP) 4/7 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Stylus | Here’s a biggie. The stylus on Note 9 will have Bluetooth. This will allow users to operate from a distance of 30 feet. Presentations at office meetings and similar events using a smartphone just got easier. (Image: AP) 5/7 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 availability | The new phones will come out August 24. Borrowing from the iPhone's playbook, the Note 9 will have the same US price regardless of carrier. The starting price of $999 is an increase from the Note 8, but on par with Apple's iPhone X. The Note 9 gets double the storage, at 128 gigabytes, compared with typical high-end phones, including the iPhone X. Samsung will also sell a 512-gigabyte version for power users for $1,250. (Image: AP) 6/7 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 India Launch | Samsung will unveil The Galaxy Note 9 in India on August 22. (Image: AP) 7/7 Samsung Speaker| Samsung also previewed a new voice-assisted speaker, the Galaxy Home, using its homegrown digital assistant, Bixby. It promises quality sound, in a potential challenge to Apple's Siri-based HomePod speaker. Samsung said more details would come later this year. Samsung's current speaker, the Invoke, uses Microsoft's Cortana assistant. Samsung also announced a new smartwatch and a partnership with Spotify intended to make it easier to switch music playback between phones, TVs and the company's new speaker. (Image: AP) First Published on Aug 10, 2018 09:51 am